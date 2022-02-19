While the Racers were barely outscored in the second and fourth, 18-14 and 12-11, respectively, their margins in the first and third were so large that it was enough for the win. MSU outscored UT Martin 25-16 in the first and 19-10 in the third.
· The Racers outshot UT Martin from both the field and 3-point range in the game at 55.3-percent (26-47) to 40.0-percent (20-50) from the floor and 61.5 (8-13) to 50.0 (7-14) from 3-point range. Murray State also outrebounded the Skyhawks in the game, 33-21.
· The win was the 20th of the season for Murray State, marking the first time that the Racers have won 20 or more games in a single season since 2008-09 and the seventh time overall.
· Saturday's win over UT Martin at the Elam Center put an end to an eight-game skid there for Murray State. It also marked the first that the Racers have swept the season series over UT Martin since the 2008-09 season.
· Murray State's win over UT Martin, coupled with a Tennessee Tech loss to Austin Peay, moved the Racers into a tie with the Golden Eagles for second place in the OVC with two games remaining in the regular-season.
· The Racers are now 20-7 overall and 12-4 in the OVC and have won each of their last five games. Murray State is 9-5 in away games this season and should they win the season finale next Saturday at Southeast Missouri, they would be the first team in program history to win 10 away games in one season.
· Katelyn Young led Murray State with a double-double of 22 points and 13 rebounds, while Hannah McKay had 14, Lex Mayes had 12 and Alexis Burpo had 11.