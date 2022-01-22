MURRAY, KY -- It wasn't easy, but the Murray State Racers held off UT Martin 74-66 on Saturday night to extend their current winning streak to seven straight games.
KJ Williams led the way with a career high 33-points and pulled down 15 rebounds for his 6th double-double of the season.
Murray State had one of their worst shooting nights of the season finishing just 3-27 from three point range.
In the second half, the Racers were led by Justice Hill with all 13 of his points coming in the half.
UT Martin was led by Bernie Andre who finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds.
With the win, Murray State moves to 17-2 (7-0) as they will host Tennessee Tech on Monday night.