PADUCAH, KY -- The Murray State women's basketball team held their first practice of the 2021-22 season on Thursday afternoon as they bring with them expectations that are higher than they have ever been.
The Racers are coming off of their first season with a winning overall record and winning record in the Ohio Valley Conference since the 2011 season.
I think the most pressure that is put on my, is by me because I want to do as well as I can for the young ladies in this program," said head coach Rechelle Turner. "I want us to strive to be the best that we can be. I do feel like last season we learned a lot about ourselves and we kind of learned how to win. That is not just something that happens, it is something that has to happen over time. The expectations are high in our locker room for sure, and I definitely feel like our fanbase is excited about the possibility of things that we can do this year."
Murray State returns six of their top eight scorers from last season including all-OVC selections Macey Turley and Katelyn Young.