PADUCAH, KY -- On November 5th, 2018, Tevin Brown hit his first career three pointer with the Murray State Racers in a game against Brescia.
Fast forward to Saturday night, when Brown hit the 320th three of his career in a win over Morehead State. That three set the Ohio Valley Conference's all-time career three point record.
That passes Austin Peay's Joe Sibbitt who set the previous record in 1998.
"It feels good, but I am not going to lie, I am glad that all of that is over with," said Brown. "We can just focus on winning basketball and games now. It is just a lot of attention onto it and I am not a person that likes a lot of attention, so now that it is over with we can get back to Racer basketball."
Brown and the Racers are now 20-2 (10-0) on the season and will travel to Austin Peay on Thursday night.