MURRAY, KY -- Coming off of a 13-13 record last season, the Murray State Racers are eager to show their improvement on the floor at the start of the season.
Also trying to show improvement on the floor, are the players themselves.
For sophomore guard Justice "Juice" Hill, he is attributing offseason work with the improvements that he expects to see on the court.
"It was very enjoyable for me," said Hill. "Of course, last year, not being able to really come in here and connect with my teammates the way we did this year, connect with my coaches and spend the time off of the court that we have. It was definitely a big transition for me, so now knowing what my coaches expect, my teammates expect, and of course the tradition at Murray State, I am definitely more comfortable in my role this year. There is a lot of things that we got to do this year that we didn't get to do last year that I am really thankful for."
Last season, Hill started the first ten game of the year for the Racers averaging just under six points and two assists per game.