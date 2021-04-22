PADUCAH, KY -- For Murray State men's golf coach Eddie Hunt, every golf shot that is taken this week will be cherished.
"I've enjoyed every minute of my 20 years at Murray State," said Hunt. "It is bitter sweet."
Following this weekend's Ohio Valley Conference Tournament, Hunt will retire after two decades of leading the Racer program.
Hunt first made the announcement back in March, and since then his players say he hasn't brought it up much.
"He never wants to make it about him," senior Austin Knight said. "It is all about the team."
Which is the way it has been for the last 20 years under Hunt.
"I get close with most of my players," he said. "I have enjoyed the kids and I have enjoyed the relationships."
That is a sentiment that agreed with by his players, both former and current.
"No matter if it is the one man, or the person fighting for the five spot, he cares deeply about all of his players," Knight said.
"He made it so much fun for me and my teammates," said Nick Newcomb, who played for Hunt and was named OVC player of the year in 2010. "He always put us in the best situation when all we had to worry about was go play golf."
That philosophy led the Racers to 36 tournament wins, four OVC players of the year, and the 2010 OVC team championship.
"I think the one regret is not enough OVC Championships," said Hunt. "We have been close, but in college golf everything has to fall in place."
And wouldn't it be something if that all came together one final time.
"We need to get him one more championship before he leaves," said Knight.
The Racers will compete in the OVC Tournament in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, with the first round beginning on Sunday morning.