PADUCAH, KY -- In one week the Murray State Racers will open the 2021 college football season with more attention on the program than ever before.
With that attention, will come more eyes on starting quarterback Preston Rice.
Rice, led the Racers to a 5-2 record and top-25 ranking during the spring season. He would go on to throw for 1,294 yards, with 280 rushing yards, and 15 total touchdowns.
However, some have labeled the junior a 'game manager," which at times carries with it a negative connotation.
"What I see in practice I think that is going to be the case, but he just did so many very good things in game," said head coach Dean Hood. "Managing the game, that has almost become a bad term, meaning he is not a very good player. That is ridiculous because that is what you have to have. You have to have somebody who managers the game. He is somebody who is talented that is managing the game."
"If we are winning football games, I don't really care what you label me as to be honest with you," Rice said. "I just love to play ball and I am excited to play ball and excited to play with these guys more than anything. No pressure, just excited to go."
The Racers open the season on September 2nd when they host Mississippi Valley.