Below is a list of reported scholarship signings from Wednesday's National Signing day:
Football
Marshall County's Ty Buchmeier (Kentucky Wesleyan)
Trigg County's Ty Meacham (Missouri Baptist University)
Murray's Jorden Duffy (Lindsay Wilson)
Calloway County's Luke Schwepker (Southeast Missouri State)
Mayfield's Alonzo Daniel (Kentucky Wesleyan)
Mayfield's Jayden Stinson (Murray State)
Hopkinsville's Conner Lackey (Union)
Hopkinsville's Hayden Lackey (Union)
Hopkinsville's Jevon Leavell (Lindsey Wilson)
Golf
McCracken County's Connor Kirkham (John A. Logan College)
St. Mary's Margaret Butts (Centre College)
Tennis
Isabella McKinney (Midway)