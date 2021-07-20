PADUCAH, KY -- On Monday morning, ten Murray State Racers were named to the preseason All-Ohio Valley Conference football team.
One of those players was senior center Levi Nesler.
Nelser, a Graves County alum, began his career as a walk-on at Murray State before earning a full scholarship back in 2018.
Since then, he has started 29 total games for the Racers.
"Coming here, I was really unsure about myself and about everything when I came," Nesler said. "Was I really that good to play? If I gave you an answer it is just that God has blessed me. God has gave me the ability, gave me the strength, gave me the will each day. There were some years, days and months that were rough. They were tough, but obviously this was supposed to be part of my life and meant to be part of who I am and it has been a learning experience. The game of football has taught me a lot about life."