PADUCAH, KY -- This week bothers Nick and Patrick Newcomb have spent a lot time on the golf course. It's something they have done almost their entire lives, but with Patrick away playing in professional events, they try to enjoy those moments.
"I have seen him a lot lately," said Patrick. "I have been home a lot. We haven't played a lot of golf, but a decent amount together."
"I try to sneak away from work and play with him now that he his home," Nick said. "He is playing a little more so he kicks may tail more often these days."
Both are attempting to win this years Irvin Cobb Championship in the professional division. Patrick has won the event twice, in 2015 and 2016. Nick accomplished that feat in 2018.
"If I come out and play mistake free, I will have a good chance on the back nine on Sunday," Patrick said.
Regardless of how they play, it doesn't get any better for the Newcomb's than it did last week. It was announced that both would be members of the Murray State Hall of Fame Class of 2020.
"It is amazing," said Patrick. "He (Nick) was the biggest pusher for me to go to Murray. He said we could win a conference championship if I went, and we did that first year."
"It was super cool for our family," Nick said. "It was nice to be honored for what you did at your school an the success we had there."
In case you may have been wondering, going in together is something that both wanted to happen.
"I think that is the way we wanted it," said Nick. "We have pushed for that to happen."
"Us going in together is kind of like a full circle thing," said Patrick.
Both agree that the perfect cap to this two week stretch, would be to play together in the final group on Sunday at the Irvin Cobb.