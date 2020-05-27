PADUCAH, KY -- As the PGA Tour is set to make its return in two weeks, some professional golfers like Benton, Kentucky native Patrick Newcomb will have to wait a little longer to return to tournament play.
Newcomb has spent the last two years competing on the PGA Latin America Tour. That was until the tour was postponed indefinitely back in March.
"I slept in my bed maybe 25 nights, maybe a month, all of last year," Newcomb said. "The year before that it was even less. I think I have maybe slept in my bed for 25 straight nights now almost."
Newcomb was lucky in the fact that he was visiting friends in Florida when the COVID-19 pandemic first caused the cancellation and did not have to fly back from overseas.
In the last two months, Newcomb has spent most of his time at Benton Country Club, playing anyone who will step on a course with him.
"My brother is good competition when he can get away," Newcomb said. "If I just want to take a day off, I do."
But for Patrick, having days off now is ok, but to many more will start to effect his pocket book. Because eating peanut butter and jelly sandwiches are starting to get old.
"I am lucky enough that I have played well," he said when it comes to having money saved up. "But if I don't go and play soon it could get pretty stressful here in the next three or four months."
In order to help, he plans on playing in as many local tournaments as he can. One of those tournaments will be the 84th Irvin Cobb Championships in July at Paxton Park Golf Course in Paducah.
"I am going to bounce around and find places to play," said Newcomb. "That is how I get my income. So, if I am not playing in any tournaments I have no way to generate any income."
Another downside to this current situation for Newcomb, is that any plans he had of advancing to bigger tours, like the Web.com or PGA are now on hold. The PGA Tour cancelled this years Q-school, meaning players like Newcomb will have to wait until next year attempt to qualify for the PGA Tour.
"When you are 30 years old you don't have a lot of time anyway," he said. "But I don't have a choice. To wait another year and a half is going to be frustrating for me not getting starts in big tournaments."
Lucky enough for him, his game, at least for now, hasn't been affected. Not to mention, he isn't worried about any course rust once he begins playing in tournaments again.
"I like to play my way into shape," he said. "A lot of guys like to play two or three weeks and then sit for two or three weeks. I don't mind playing six weeks in a row, seven weeks in a row. It gets kind of long, but I like working on my game and feel like I am ready for the first week. I usually catch my stride, most of the time, week three, four, five, six. I play my way into a rhythm. So for me it won't be that much different than anything because I have still been playing a bunch."