PADUCAH, KY -- Former Marshall County Marshal Jay Nimmo shot a 3-under 69 during the first round of the West Kentucky Open on Saturday afternoon at Drake Creek Golf Course to take a lead heading into the final round.
Nimmo leads the amateur division of the tournament by one shot over four other golfers.
Tyler Powell, Josh Rhodes, Drake Stepter, and Chase Korte all shot two-under 70's in the first round.
On the professional side of the tournament, Jonathan McCain from Brighton, Tennessee was one off of the course record with an 8-under 64.
Behind him, eight golfers shot in red numbers, with six of them within three shots of the lead.
