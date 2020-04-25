PADUCAH, KY -- The Ohio Valley League announced on Saturday morning that they would be cancelling the 2020 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
League owners met earlier in the day and decided to cancel what would have been the leagues 10th season.
"After much discussion and exploring multiple options to try to play some version of a season this Summer, the Ohio Valley League sadly announces the cancellation of the 2020 season,' said OVL President John Bruce. "Concerns for everyone’s safety, limitations placed on us by multiple agencies, and the unpredictability of changing conditions led us to ultimately forfeit the 2020 season. We want to thank all our fans, sponsors, players, and staff for their past support. We look forward to roaring back for the 2021 season even stronger."
The 2020 OVL season was set to begin on May 29th. The league consists of nine teams spread throughout western Kentucky and southern Indiana.