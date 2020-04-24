PADUCAH, KY -- As the current situation dictates, teachers and schools are having to get creative when it comes to teaching their kids with an online platform.
On Friday afternoon, Lyndsie Dempsey's 4th grade class at Clark Elementary school had the opportunity to learn from, and speak to an olympic athlete.
"It was such a great opportunity to hear from Tyler," said Lyndsie Dempsey.
Tyler Carter is a two time Paralympic athlete in downhill skiing. Born without his left fibula, he has had to overcome incredible obstacles. Which made him the perfect person to speak to the students who are currently having to overcome their own obstacles while at home during the current pandemic.
"Throughout life, you are always going to find difficult things that will challenge you or push you," Tyler said. "It's important to remember to not give up."
Carter is a member of the "Team USA" virtual athlete engagement program, which has core values that almost mirror those of the "Leader and Me" program at Clark Elementary.
"Discussing the important values they have," Dempsey said. "Such as team work, courage, understanding, hope, resilience, really hit hard with all of us."
"When you have these goals," said Tyler. "It keeps you focused. It keeps you on track."
Thanks to the virtual platform, the students had an opportunity to ask their own questions. Questions that they may never get another opportunity to ask a real Olympic athlete.
One student asked what the hardest thing Tyler had to overcome as a kid growing up.
"There was a lot of bullying in middle school," he said in regards to his disability. "The biggest thing to remember is your friends, your support system. Connect with people you can be yourself with."
"When you see somebody that under such unfortunate circumstances has risen above those road blocks, he is a great role model," Clark Elementary principal Nick Dietrich said. "It is something I hope they remember for a long time."
"Just make sure you don't give up," Tyler told the kids before wrapping up. "Because with that attitude it will allow you to achieve anything you want."