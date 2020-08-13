PADUCAH, KY -- A decision on fall sports by the Ohio Valley Conference is expected to be made at some point on Friday afternoon.
That comes after school President's held a meeting on Thursday night, with no decision being reached.
"The OVC Board of Presidents met this evening and have decided to reconvene tomorrow to continue their discussion," the OVC said in a statement.
The Ohio Valley Conference is currently the last of the 13 FCS conferences to make a decision regarding fall sports and football.