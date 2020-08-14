PADUCAH, KY -- The Ohio Valley Conference announced on Friday afternoon that all fall sports will be postponed and will aim to begin each sport starting in the spring of 2021.
The announcement comes after two day's of meetings between the University Presidents and athletic directors.
“After careful deliberation, weighing all the factors as presented, and given the current uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the OVC Board of Presidents voted to postpone the Conference’s fall sports to the spring," said Beth DeBauche, OVC Commissioner. "With the focus on student-athletes, the Conference leaders made this value-based decision with a commitment to continue to monitor the evolving situation and to strive to establish meaningful competitive opportunities in the spring for our fall sport student-athletes."
For football, the OVC has set a goal of playing a seven game conference schedule during the spring, but leaves open the possibility for each school to play up to four non-conference games during the fall.
UT Martin Chancellor Keith Carver and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Kurt McGuffin released the following joint statement. “Today’s decision by the Ohio Valley Conference was the correct and necessary move. It is our responsibility to prioritize the safety of not only our student-athletes but everybody around them - including coaches, staff, fans and the general campus population. It has been a grueling process where several scenarios were considered but the unfortunate reality is that the fall season presented many risks moving forward as scheduled.”
Soccer, volleyball, and cross country will have their seasons moved to the spring as well.
The OVC did say that all winter and spring sports, including men's and women's basketball are not impacted by Friday's decision.