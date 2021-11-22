PADUCAH, KY -- This past Friday night, the Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado shocked the entire state of Kentucky with their 41-34 win over Christian Academy of Louisvile.
The win over the top ranked team in the state send the Blue Tornado into the state semifinals for the first time since 2013, and sent a message to everyone across the state.
"Didn't really expect anyone to be with us from the beginning because of the record that we had in the regular season," senior Cam Marshall said. "That is just us being us, believing in each other, practicing everyday, working together and coming together as a team. That really put us where we are now.
"We don't care what anyone else thinks," head coach Sean Thompson said. "For us, we feel like we are underdogs. We go into every game thinking that we are going to win and we feel like from here on out we have already seen these teams that we are facing, because of the schedule that we played and how tough our opponents have been since day one."
Paducah Tilghman will travel to Glasgow on Friday night with a trip to the state championship game on the line.