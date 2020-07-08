Murray State has announced Cameron Payne will be the eighth member of their 2020 Hall of Fame class.
Payne rolled into Murray in the summer of 2013 as a skinny freshman from Memphis, trying somehow to fill the gigantic shoes left behind by the recently graduated Isaiah Canaan. Payne more than held up his end of the deal.
He was the 2014 Ohio Valley Conference Freshman of the Year, and helped lead the Racers to a CIT championship, where he earned tournament MVP honors.
His sophomore season was historic. Payne led Murray State to an OVC-record 25-straight wins, en route to running the table in the conference and winning a regular season championship. He was also the OVC Player of the Year.
After the season, Payne declared himself eligible for the NBA Draft. The Oklahoma City Thunder took Payne 14th overall, which at the time was the highest draft pick in Murray State history.
Payne will be inducted into the Murray State Hall of Fame on November 13th.