PADUCAH, KY -- Dozens of youth golfers invaded Paxton Park Golf Course on Monday afternoon to participate in one of several PGA Junior League events in the west Kentucky area.
"We get kids started in the game and the game is going to continue to grow," said Nick Mills.
That is the goal of the PGA Junior League and over the last five years that is exactly what it has done in west Kentucky.
"It is designed for beginner and intermediate players to learn not only the game, but the etiquette of the game," Mills said.
The set of of the league is unlike anything else you will find in golf. Kids, ages 13 and under, compete in teams of 15 or more from six golf courses across the area.
Paxton Park, Country Club of Paducah, Rolling Hills, Calvert City, Benton, and Drake Creek all have teams that compete at the level.
"In a tournament level, they would be nervous," said Adam Webb who runs the team from Calvert City. "This lets the younger kids play as a team and alleviates pressure on one person."