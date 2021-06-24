When Murray State inducted the ten newest members into their Athletics Hall of Fame over the weekend, all ten former Racers had piles of accolades from their time in Murray. With that said, you'd be hard-pressed to find somebody that did more than in their time at Murray State than former football standout Walter Powell.
In 2012, he may have had the best receiving season in Racer history, as he had 94 catches, more than 1,200 yards, and scored 13 touchdowns.
Powell is the program's all-time leader in receiving yards, touchdowns, and 100-yard receiving games. He finishes his career as a two-time All-OVC selection at Wide Receiver and Return Specialist, and was a two-time First Team All-Purpose All-American.
Powell said being back in Murray for the Hall of Fame ceremony was special.
"It's truly an honor to be inducted into the Hall of Fame," Powell said. "Truly a blessing. Once I stepped on campus, all these memories started coming back. I remember this, I remember over here. Just looking at the field, and remembering all the games, all the big plays I made, great memories with my teammates. It's been beautiful."
"As a great of numbers as he put up, he was even a better blocker," former Murray State Head Football Coach Chris Hatcher said. "He deserves all the success he's gotten. The hardest worker I've ever coached. I'm really proud of him."
The Arizona Cardinals selected Powell in the 6th Round of the 2014 NFL Draft. Powell played four seasons in the NFL.