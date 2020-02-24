PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported basketball scores from Monday, February 24th.

BOYS

Kentucky

1st District Semis

Carlisle County 73, Hickman County 47

2nd District Semis

McCracken County 75, CCA 22

Tennessee

District 13-A Championship

Union City 54, Bradford 36

District 13-A Consolation

Lake County 58, South Fulton 49

District 13-AA Championship

South Gibson 69, Dyersburg 65

Illinois

1A Cobden Regional Quarterfinal

Century 91, Dongola 63

1A Crab Orchard Regional Quarterfinals

Meridian 84, Gallatin County 58

Goreville 89, Galatia 44

2A Carmi Regional Quarterfinals

Carmi 47, West Frankfort 44

2A Vienna Regional Quarterfinals

Anna-Jonesboro 63, Johnston City 36

Carterville 83, Vienna 52

GIRLS

Kentucky

1st District Semifinals

Hickman County 68, Fulton County 18

2nd District Semifinals

McCracken County 88, CCA 36

5th District Semifinals

Crittenden County 48, Livingston Central 35

Trigg County 44, Lyon County 43

7th District Semifinals

Madisonville-NH 63, Dawson Springs 33

Caldwell County 47, Hopkins Central 36

8th District Semifinals

Hopkinsville 69, Fort Campbell 17

Christian County 59, UHA 43

ILLINOIS

2A Hamilton County Super Sectional

Carterville 57, Teutopolis 55

