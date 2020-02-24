PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported basketball scores from Monday, February 24th.
BOYS
Kentucky
1st District Semis
Carlisle County 73, Hickman County 47
2nd District Semis
McCracken County 75, CCA 22
Tennessee
District 13-A Championship
Union City 54, Bradford 36
District 13-A Consolation
Lake County 58, South Fulton 49
District 13-AA Championship
South Gibson 69, Dyersburg 65
Illinois
1A Cobden Regional Quarterfinal
Century 91, Dongola 63
1A Crab Orchard Regional Quarterfinals
Meridian 84, Gallatin County 58
Goreville 89, Galatia 44
2A Carmi Regional Quarterfinals
Carmi 47, West Frankfort 44
2A Vienna Regional Quarterfinals
Anna-Jonesboro 63, Johnston City 36
Carterville 83, Vienna 52
GIRLS
Kentucky
1st District Semifinals
Hickman County 68, Fulton County 18
2nd District Semifinals
McCracken County 88, CCA 36
5th District Semifinals
Crittenden County 48, Livingston Central 35
Trigg County 44, Lyon County 43
7th District Semifinals
Madisonville-NH 63, Dawson Springs 33
Caldwell County 47, Hopkins Central 36
8th District Semifinals
Hopkinsville 69, Fort Campbell 17
Christian County 59, UHA 43
ILLINOIS
2A Hamilton County Super Sectional
Carterville 57, Teutopolis 55