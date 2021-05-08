Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 5 PM CDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...The Bootheel Region of southeast Missouri, all of western Kentucky, and portions of southern Illinois south of Highway 13. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 5 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The gusty winds could uproot trees in areas have received heavy rain over the last few days, particularly across the Kentucky Pennyrile. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&