PADUCAH, KY -- After missed last year due to covid-19, the Preston Cope Classic took place at Marshall County High School on Saturday afternoon.
This years tournament featured two games over the course of the afternoon with the goal of raising money for the Preston Cope Foundation, in honor of Preston Cope who tragically passed away in 2018 during the shooting at Marshall County.
"Just a blessing that they continue to remember him," Preston's father Brian Cope said. "It is just wonderful that these boys are able to come out and play. With covid last year, we weren't able to have it and I think it is just wonderful that we are kind of getting back to some normalcy. It is good to see these boys out here playing. It is the way it should be and the way Preston would want it."
This year, $1,225 was raised that will go directly to help with scholarships that will go to 11 select Marshall County students as well as one student attending Murray State.
It's one of three events that are held over the course of the year that raise money for the foundation.
The other two are a golf tournament held at Calvert City Country Club and an annual Whiffle Ball Tournament.