PADUCAH, KY -- At this years US Olympic Trials in late June, Southern Illinois alum Deanna Price broke a barrier only one women had done before in the hammer throw.
"I remember looking over and I saw, 80.31," Price said. "I was like, we did it."
That performance qualified Price for her second Olympic games. However, the journey to get to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics wasn't easy considering what she has had to overcome in the last few months.
"I remember my joints, everything was hurting," she said. "My mind got foggy and couldn't focus."
In March, Price was diagnosed with Celiac disease, an immune disease in which people can't eat gluten. That put a major bump in her road to the Olympics.
"I got so sick," said Price. "I dropped 12 pounds in a week. Everything hurt. I couldn't figure out what was going on."
After countless doctors visits and treatments, she finally got her health under control.
Then it was time to ramp up training once again for the Olympic Trials. In order to get ready, she turned to her coach and husband, JC Lambert.
"I went up to my husband and said, I don't know what we need to do, but get me to Tokyo," said Price. "I don't know how we are going to do it, but we need to get in Tokyo. He said he had a plan and don't worry. Since then, a complete diet change, and training 24 hours a day, seven days a week."
Then came the trials, and the records along with it.
"Got puts obstacles in your way for a reason," Price said. "It makes you stronger. It is either going to break you, or you are going to grow from it."
Now Price enters the Olympics as the presumptive favorite to win the hammer throw a she is the current world leader and world champion in the event.
"My job is to medal," she said. "What I am hoping for is to throw to the best of my abilities that day. That is all you can ask for."
Price and her team will leave for Tokyo on July 24th. The Hammer Throw event will begin on August 1st.