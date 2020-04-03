PADUCAH, KY -- Six years ago, on April 3rd, 2014, the Murray State Racers won the College Insider.com Tournament Championship by defeating Yale at the CFSB Center.
It wasn't the most memorable Racer team of the last decade, but it was one that set the building blocks for what would follow one year later.
That team consisted of a relative unknown freshman point guard in Cameron Payne, juniors Jonathan Fairell, Jarvis Williams and TJ Sapp.
"I think that team had a different approach to it," said former Murray State head coach Steve Prohm. "Because when you look at it, we only had one senior in Dexter Fields. We had a lot of youth and a lot of new guys. We enter in the tournament and you don't know really what to expect, but the guys wanted to send Dexter out the right way. That is why we really played."
The following season, the Racers would then go on to win 29 games, including a school record 25-game winning streak. They would eventually be ranked in the top-25 before falling to Belmont on a buzzer beater in the OVC Championship game, then finished one game short of the Final Four in the NIT.
After that, Prohm would accept the head coaching job at Iowa State, and Cameron Payne was off to the NBA.