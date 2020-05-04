For Dan Skirka and the Murray State Racers, their whole world was turned upside down on March 16th.
"I told our guys that we go about a hundred miles and hour during the spring," said Skirka. "Then all of a sudden the breaks get put on."
It was on that day that the Ohio Valley Conference made the tough decision to cancel the rest of the 2020 athletic season amid the growing coronavirus pandemic. The Racers never did get an opportunity to talk in person about their season coming to an end, as they were all away from school on spring break.
"We didn't know it was goodbye for the year, we thought it was see you in a couple of weeks," said Skirka.
In total, the Racers played just 17 of their scheduled 55 games for the season. Finishing with a record of 10-7 and a perfect record at Johnny Reagan Field.
"I feel like we had a great thing going on," said Skirka. "They put themselves in a great position this spring and I think that is what hurts the most probably."
Now, it is all about adjusting to life away from the game, the team, and school. However, just like most schools across the nation, they are embracing technology to help bring them together.
"We have done a lot of FaceTime and a lot of Zoom with them," Skirka said. "We have done some review, and more individual meetings. Just talking about how far some guys have come and what the next step is for them and try to develop that game plan."
The Racers have also started reading a book together on team building. A focus on the mental aspect of the game rather than the physical one. They have also had time to reflect in the last two months, and for Skirka, he believes that each coach and player will have a new perspective on the game.
"The game of baseball will teach you so many life lessons if you let it," he said. "I think when they come back, they will just be so appreciative of what they are doing and their team."