PADUCAH, KY -- After a historic loss to Eastern Illinois on Thursday night the Murray State Racers are at a crossroads when it comes to the final two weeks of the season.
Murray State gave up a 27 point lead to the Panthers with just over 11 minutes to go in the game. The comeback ranks tied for 6th in NCAA history.
During the final run made by the Panthers, the Racers managed to score just 10 points in the final 11 minutes
"We just didn't get it done," head coach Matt McMahon said. "I have got to go look at the film and see where we can go make some offensive corrections to help our guys get some easier scoring opportunities."
Turnovers once again were also a major factor in the meltdown as seven of their 16 turnovers in the game came in the final ten minutes.
"It is the value of every possession, we preach it every day," said McMahon. "I think when you are up 20 and you just casually throw the ball into the stands and think it is not a big deal. It is a big deal. You miss a layup and you are up 16, no big deal. It is a big deal. The value of every possession, we didn't have it at either end of the floor the last ten minutes of the game. Again, I don't fault our players. That is my responsibility and I didn't get it done."
Murray State will have their opportunity to bounce back on Saturday afternoon against SIU Edwardsville. First place in the OVC isn't out of reach either. They will need some help, but will have to take care of their own business in the final three games of the regular season.
"Reality of it is, we are at a crossroads here," McMahon said. "We are a part of history, and we can pack our bags and call it a year here if we want to, or we can see how we are going to respond. I like the character of our players in our locker room. I think we will get back to work and work really hard to finish the season in a strong fashion over the next nine days."