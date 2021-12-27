MURRAY, KY -- For mid-major programs like Murray State, non-conference play is all about building a nice resume.
But when it comes to conference play, that is where they will decide if they make or miss the postseason.
On Thursday night, the Racers will host Southeast Missouri in their Ohio Valley Conference opener.
"The biggest thing is that you can't take a night off," said senior guard Carter Collins. "I have never played in the OVC, but just being in conference play in general, you know that every game counts, every practice counts. If you come in and decide to take a day off or you are not there mentally or focus isn't there, that could be the one thing that can keep you from being away from all the goals we want to achieve this year."
"It is a fresh start for all ten teams this year," head coach Matt McMahon said. "We talk about the importance of every game, and the value of every game in the standings, and now just go about the process of trying to keep getting better and finding a way to win on Thursday night. Then you move on to the next one from there."
Tip-off is set for 7pm on Thursday night at the CFSB Center against Southeast Missouri.