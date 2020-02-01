MURRAY, KY -- Ja Morant became the 11th former Murray State Racers to have his number retired, and Murray State picked up their 11th straight win with a 74-55 win over SIU Edwardsville on Saturday night.
Over 7,500 fans packed the CFSB Center to see Morant, along with his family, honored at halftime of the men's game.
On the court, sophomore KJ Williams scored a team high 20 points as the Racers moved to 17-5 (10-0) remaining one of two unbeaten teams in the OVC.
After building a double diget lead over the Cougars in the second half, SIUE went on a run, eventually tying the game at 46.
Murray State then countered by outscoring them 28-9 in the final 12 minutes of the game.
Next up for the Racers, a second matchup against the Belmont Bruins in Nashville on Thursday night.