MURRAY, KY -- The Murray State Racers clinched a share of the Ohio Valley Conference regular season championship Thursday with a come-from-behind victory at UT Martin 62-60 at the Elam Center in Martin, Tenn. The 21st ranked Racers (26-2) are 16-0 in the OVC and two wins from becoming the sixth team in league history to go undefeated.
Tevin Brown hit five 3-pointers on the day and scored 18 points, while KJ Williams scored 16 and grabbed nine rebounds and Justice Hill added 10 points and five assists.
Trailing the Skyhawks by five points with 3:18 remaining, the Racers overcame a late run by UTM to score the winning basket by Williams on a bullet pass from Brown from the wing with 10 seconds remaining. Williams was fouled and made the free throw for a 3-point play. But still, the Racers had to defend a last second 3-point try by KJ Simon and the upset win, but it hit the rim and fell off.
Trailing 33-27 at halftime, the Racers started the second half with a 15-5 run powered by three-point baskets by Hill and Brown. The two combined to hit seven of the Racers’ 10 threes in the game, for a 42-38 MSU lead at 14:25. MSU’s first lead of the day came at the 16:36 mark.
In the first half, the Racers were down 7-0 when a 4-point play by Tevin Brown cut the UTM lead to 10-9 at 14:47. It was his 3rd such play this season. Brown hit another three at the 12:48 mark, but the Skyhawks still had the lead at 14-12. At the 6:53 mark, MSU’s Carter Collins cut it to 21-19 UTM lead on one of MSU’s six first half threes, but the Racers still trailed 33-27 at the halftime intermission.
The Racers have found a way to win on the road in conference play in three-straight games in which they trailed at the half. MSU ended the day shooting 34 percent (20-of-59) while UTM hit 22-of-51 for 43 percent. The Racers hit 10 3-pointers and made 12-of-15 from the free throw line.