PADUCAH, KY -- In one of the most shocking results in the first month of the college basketball season, Murray State's 30-point win over Austin Peay last week stands out.
Not because the Racers defeated the Governors, but shocking because of the final score.
This Monday night in Clarksville, TN, the two schools will meet once again that in all likelihood will not have the same lopsided result as the first meeting.
It's a point that Murray State head coach Matt McMahon has tried to hit home with his team.
"I think our players are well aware and understand the fact that every game is its own game," McMahon said. "You have to focus on the things that you have to get accomplished if we want to have an opportunity to win the game. It is a rivalry game, so you can always throw the records out. Throw out past results. It will be a great opportunity for us against a great team on Monday."