PADUCAH, KY -- The college basketball hasn't even started yet and almost every team in the country has had to make adjustments to their schedules.
This past weekend, the Murray State Racers faced their first bump in the road as they lost their scheduled season opener against Brescia on Wednesday, November 25th.
The Racers in turn, added a second scheduled game against Kentucky Wesleyan that will take place on Friday, November 27th. They will face Kentucky Wesleyan just one night later on Saturday.
But the addition didn't take long for head coach Matt McMahon as the Racers have put contingency plans in place just in case they lost a game.
"Our players have worked so hard since we started back in the middle of August," McMahon said. "I know that they are excited about the opportunity to play this season so we are going to do anything in our power to continue to put together a full scheduled and to give our players the opportunity to play this season. A lot of time on the phone, we have done a lot of work on the front end with various schools just trying to have as many options available as possible so that we get to play."