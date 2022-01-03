MURRAY, KY -- The Murray State Racers opened up the first week of the Ohio Valley Conference with a runaway win over Southeast Missouri, but found themselves without a game on Saturday after it was postponed.
Tennessee Tech, who was set to visit the CFSB Center, was forced to postpone the game due to covid-19 issues within the program.
For the Racers, they did their best to turn a disappointing situation into a positive.
"We have to if we want to be a winning team," said junior guard Tevin Brown. "Things are not always going to go our way, that is just like getting hit with a run in the game, we have to be able to respond in a positive manner in order to come back and win a game. So we have to respond with a good practice in order to make us better."
The Racers will hit the road for two games this coming week starting with Eastern Illinois on Thursday night and at SIU Edwardsville on Saturday.