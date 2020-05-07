PADUCAH, KY -- It was something that every coach across America had to do, tell their team that their season had just come to an end thanks to the ongoing world pandemic.
"The moment I had to talk to my team about the fact that we were going to have to shut it down, was honestly one of the hardest conversations I have had with a team before," Murray State head coach Kara Amundson said.
With one quick announcement from the Ohio Valley Conference, the Racers season was over, really before it even began.
"I think we were in a really good position going into conference and they knew it," she said. "The whole team knew it."
Without softball for the past two months, Amundson has had to make sure that while at home her players resume some since of normalcy.
"They are used to getting up at seven or eight to go to class, then showing up to practice and going home and studying," said Amundson. "We have encouraged them to keep some since of normalcy."
Although they are not together on the field like they are accustomed to, thanks to technology, the Racers are staying close and also learning something new at the same time.
"We have implemented a show and tell if you will," Amundson said. "A few players show us something once a week. One of them is a barista, so she showed the team how to make a coffee beverage."
While that keeps the players minds off the game for now, the focus on 2021 has already begun for the coaches.
"We have been doing this for six weeks," she said about the time away. "That is six weeks we normally don't have so it has given us as a staff some time to reset."