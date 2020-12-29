PADUCAH, KY -- The Murray State Racers without a doubt have the hardest schedule to open up the Ohio Valley Conference season.
Already, two games with Austin Peay that were split. Now the Racers get to head to Nashville for one of two meetings this season against the Belmont Bruins on Wednesday night.
"You have to play the games," said Murray State head coach Matt McMahon. " We are sitting here at one and one going to play a really good Belmont team on Wednesday, we have to really grow up and come together as a team."
The Racers key to success lies with their ability to secure the ball and not make self-inflicted turnovers. Currently the Racers rank 290th in the nation with 16.5 turnovers per game.
It has been an issue with the Murray State all season long and has hurt them in games especially on the road.
"I think when you look at teams who are turning the ball over excessively, like we are, you either got bad players or you are not coached well enough," McMahon said. "I think we have really good players, so the answer to me is that we are not coached well enough right now so we have to spend time like we do every day staying committed to those fundamentals. I hope to see some progress there now that we have had some time on the practice court to get better."
Belmont currently ranks 5th in the OVC in turnovers forced per game with just over 15.
Tip-off is set for 6:00pm at the Curb Event Center in Nashville, TN. Murray State is 0-4 at Belmont since the Bruins joined the OVC in 2013.