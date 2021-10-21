PADUCAH, KY -- Although next Thursday is the first time that Murray State fans will get a glimpse of the 2021-22 Racers, the team will play a closed scrimmage this Sunday.
Murray State will travel to a neutral location to face Indiana State in their lone scrimmage before the host Brescia in an exhibition game on November 1st.
"The only thing that I care about is that we play extremely hard, with relentless effort and that we play with unselfishness and that there is good energy on the bench," head coach Matt McMahon said. "There will be plenty of mistakes that we can work on, but those first couple of things that I mentioned are things that we can control."
It will also be the first time that the Racers get to see how far they have progressed over the last several months with four division-one transfers.
"I think we have been ready to play against somebody other than ourselves since school started," senior guard Tevin Brown said. "I mean, as coach Mac told you, we have been competing at a high level ever since June 1st. We are now down to the dog days of competing against each other. I think we will do very well as long as we just stick to what we do and play at a high level like we can."