PADUCAH, KY -- It has been 30 years since the Murray State Racers last claimed the Ohio Valley Conference regular season championship.
It's a fact that the Racers are very aware of.
"We used to do a trivia game about the program," said senior Jake Slunder. "We were caught off guard with how long it has been. 1991 I believe."
Murray State heads into the week with a slight edge on Southeast Missouri in the conference standings and will host Austin Peay in a three game series to close out the regular season.
A good week, and the Racers can clinch the regular season crown.
"We have talked about it from day one to want that," said head coach Dan Skirka. "It is not extra pressure. It is what they want."
Game one of the series is set to take place on Thursday night at Murray State.