PADUCAH, KY -- The Murray State Racers out rebounded Illinois State by 13, pulling down 16 offensive rebounds in the process, on their way to a 77-65 road win over Illinois State on Tuesday night.
The Racers (3-0) had the hot hand shooting in the first half, and held the Redbirds (1-2) to just 31-percent shooting to lead 41-25 at halftime.
Illinois State was able to cut the Murray State lead down to single digits twice in the second half, but the Racers were able to pull down 10 offensive rebounds in the half to hold off bigger runs.
Tevin Brown led the Racers with 19 points off of 7-12 shooting. Justice Hill produced one of his most efficient games in a Racer uniform finishing with 17 points and three assists.
Trea Hannibal added 10 points and 8 rebounds off of the bench.
Murray State will now head to south Florida to play in the Naples Invitational starting on November 22nd against East Tennessee State.
There the Racers will play three games in three days.