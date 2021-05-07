PADUCAH, KY -- The Murray State Racers picked up two wins at home over the UT Martin Skyhawks on Friday afternoon and in the process took over first place in the Ohio Valley Conference standings.
The Racers outlasted the Skyhawks 8-5 in 11 innings in game one. Bryson Bloomer hit a three run walk-off home run to win it for Murray State.
It was all Racers in the second game as they coasted to an 11-0 win.
Murray State now sits at 14-9 in the OVC, and is currently tied with Southeast Missouri for first place int he regular season standings.
They will close out their series with the Skyhawks on Saturday afternoon.