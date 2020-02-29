MURRAY, KY -- Senior Anthony Smith led the way on senior night as the Murray State Racers defeated Austin Peay 75-61 to win their third straight Ohio Valley Conference regular season title on Saturday night.
Smith finished with a team high 17 points and 11 rebounds, recording his first double-double since the Belmont game back in late January.
After struggling to close out games over the last two weeks, the Racers finished off Eastern Kentucky on Thursday night, and did the same to Austin Peay.
The Racers outscored the Governors 39-28 in the second half.
Fellow senior Jaiveon Eaves, finished with 13 points.
With the win, Murray State splits the regular season title with Belmont and will be the #2 seed in next weeks OVC Tournament. Belmont earned the one seed thanks to a tie-breaker scenario.