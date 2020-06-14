CALVERT CITY, KY -- Josh Rhodes finished with a final round 68 to walk away with the Early Bird Championship at Calvert City Country Club on Sunday, with an overall score of 10-under.
Rhodes entered the day with a two shot lead after shooting a 66 on Saturday.
Behind Rhodes, Louisville Cardinal CM Mixon finished with an overall score of six-under after a 69 on Sunday.
Defending tournament champion Jay Nimmo and Joe Scholl finished at five-under in a tie for third.
