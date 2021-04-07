PADUCAH,KY -- One week after being hired, Ryan Ridder was officially introduced as the 12th head men's basketball coach at UT Martin on Wednesday afternoon.
Ridder has spent the last four years as the head coach at Bethune-Cookman, compiling an overall record of 48-45. The Wildcats did not compete during the 2020-21 season due to covid-19.
He takes over for the late Anthony Stewart who passed away in November of last year.
On the court, the Skyhawks have been to just one OVC Tournament over the last four years, and turning around programs has been a calling card for the young coach.
"I have been fortunate enough, to take over a couple of programs that where in transition and we have hired a quality staff around us that have recruiting experience bringing in seven, eight, nine, ten, eleven guys," Ridder said. "So, I think that is fun. You really get a chance to make it your own in year one and we are excited about the challenge and really just pumped up about the opportunity."