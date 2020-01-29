The present of Murray State basketball is really good. The Racers 15-5 overall, 8-0 in the Ohio Valley Conference, and have won nine-straight games.
The future looks awfully bright as well. When you look at the Racers' roster, it appears built to last. Of Murray State's top-right scorers, five of them are either freshman or sophomores, which includes forward Demond Robinson.
With the injury to senior Darnell Cowart, Robinson has not only fit into the front-court rotation for Matt McMahon, he has started the last 12 games for the Racers. The freshman big man has scored in double-figures in five of those 12 games, highlighted by a ten point, seven rebound performance against UT Martin.
At 6-foot-8 and 255 pounds, Robinson is a fixture down low that can't be ignored.
"I think he brings that physicality to our team at both ends of the floor," McMahon said. "He's really able to impact us defensively with his ability to protect the rim, block, and challenge shots. Offensively, I really like his skill-level. I think he's got a beautiful jump hook around the goal. You saw him Saturday night (against Tennessee State) with a nice catch-and-face 12-foot jump shot in the post. I thought he did a great job Saturday night establishing himself around the basket early. I want to see him continue to do that because of his size and strength around the goal."
"I just keep the motor on," Robinson said. "I don't take no possessions off. If I do, I at least try my best to get that possession back. I just play as hard as I can for the guys. They expect a lot out of me as a freshman."
Robinson and the Racers will host Eastern Illinois Thursday night.