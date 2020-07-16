It's hard to argue when someone describes Paducah's Russ Cochran as golfing royalty in west Kentucky. Along with his decades on the PGA and Champions Tours, Cochran has had incredible success at the Irvin Cobb Golf Championships at Paxton Park.
Cochran won the event as an amateur in 1979, then won it five more times as a professional. This year, he's back again.
His last win at The Cobb came in 2007. It probably feels like 2007 was the last time he played in an event of any kind. Cochran only played in one Champions Tour event this year, and that was back in March before the pandemic shut everything down. With the tour set to restart in two weeks, Cochran is hoping The Cobb will give him a boost as he heads back out on tour.
"I think a lot of people are in the same situation," Cochran said. "We are going to start the Champions Tour here in a couple of weeks and hopefully I am in the first event. This will be a great testing ground. I know I will have some nerves and I think a lot of people may be a little rusty. I think it will be a good thing to get started and feel some of those feelings again, get some of the cobwebs out and hopefully help you out in the future."
Cochran will tee-off in the final group on Saturday at 1:43pm, alongside two-time champion Patrick Newcomb and defending champion John B. Williams.