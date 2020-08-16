PADUCAH, KY -- It was just last week when the Murray State football team was getting ready for the 2020 college football season.
Now, just a few days later, thanks to the Ohio Valley Conference's decision to postpone fall sports, that season won't happen.
"Most if not all of them want to play," said Murray State Director of Athletics Kevin Saal. "Some are concerned with family, some have small children. Some are concerned with heart issues and some want to play regardless of those issues."
Saal said he has met with the Racer football team, and the other fall sports teams several times since they returned to campus this past month. His goal was to provide any and all information to the student-athletes regarding what the OVC would eventually decide to do.
"They understand the difficulty of the decision and guiding principles of the decision," Saal said. "Again, safety and well being of student-athletes is top priority."
It is with that sentiment that Murray State will not pursue playing the up to four non-conference football games that OVC will allow teams to play this fall.
"We had one game scheduled with Georgia State," said Saal. "We reached a tentative verbal agreement with them to explore a future date rather than risk safety and welfare of our student-athletes for one game this fall.
He also made it very clear that the money gained from playing those non-conference games, or the cost to test athletes each week were not factors in making a decision to postpone the fall.
"Cost is a variable," he said. "If a guiding principle is safety and well being, we are willing to do whatever it takes for our athletes. It does come at a significant cost. But, we can tighten our belt as others will do nation wide."
For the Racers, that money lost is worth it, especially if they can safely get to the spring and their athletes back on the field.
"We will do the right thing, and keep moving forward," said Saal.