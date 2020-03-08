EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) - Tyler Scanlon scored 17 points including a layup with three seconds remaining to give top-seeded Belmont a 76-75 victory over second-seeded Murray State in the championship game of the Ohio Valley Conference tournament.
Nick Muszynski scored 25 points to lead the Bruins, and was named the tournament MVP.
Adam Kunkel added 16 points and Grayson Murphy had 10.
Tevin Brown scored 17 points for Murray State. Brown hit two free throws to put the Racers 75-74 with 11.5 seconds to play.
Following timeouts from both teams, Kunkel passed the ball to Scanlon cutting under the basket for the game winner.