PADUCAH, KY - Once a year, the Mayfield Cardinals and Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado meet on the gridiron and once a year, students from each school go all out to show their school spirit.
Mayfield and Paducah Tilghman have battled for over a century, holding the second longest football rivalry in Kentucky.
The rivalry is built on tradition that extends beyond the gridiron. Each year, ahead of the big game, the schools celebrate with decorations, themed dress-up days, and the annual bike ride. Students from both schools bike over 20 miles to enter enemy territory.
"This week we've just been showing a lot of school spirit, dressing up every day for this Mayfield week," Tilghman senior Wilson Brown said. "It's a tradition and an awesome opportunity to bike like 20 miles all the way to Mayfield."
To stare down the opponent like this takes courage, but these students aren't afraid to show their school spirit. Upon arriving at Tilghman, Mayfield students faced loud chants, walking through the hallways amongst a rowdy crowd of Tilghman students. They were even pelted by paper balls.
"The kids get up for this week," Tilghman football head coach Sean Thompson said. "It means something to both communities. It's great for Western Kentucky and you just want to keep that going."
At Tilghman, students faced off in challenges, showing that the competition isn't just for the players. First the students battled in a race against their opponents. Then they were were tasked with throwing competition where each side tried to knock down a wooden tower with a foam football.
After Tilghman was victorious, Vice Principal Ashley Adkins revealed in a cruel twist of fate that Mayfield's blocks had been glued together, giving Tilghman the upper hand.
The students then traveled to a chemistry lab where teachers showed the anatomy of a Tornado taking down a Cardinal. They finished with a game of human tic tac toe. Quarterback Jack James intervened in the final round to ensure a Tornado victory.
While the rivalry is real, all of the festivities of "Mayfield Week" and "Tilghman Week" are in good fun.
"This week we're going to have fun and go take care of business tomorrow night," Tilghman Principal Deatrik Kinney said. "Then Tuesday when we come back to school we'll take care of business inside the classroom."
In Mayfield, Tilghman students faced similar challenges but also played some pickleball against their rivals.
This matchup has been lopsided as of late, with Mayfield winning the last 17 meetings. However, that doesn't mean the rivalry is cooling off anytime soon.
"Most of the kids in there have never seen Paducah beat Mayfield," one Mayfield senior said.
With both schools poised for big seasons, Friday's game promises to be one of the best games between the teams in many years. Tilghman students are hopeful that the streak will finally come to an end this season. Mayfield students believe their school's dominance will continue.
The Cardinals will travel to McRight Field tomorrow night for their game against the Blue Tornado at 7:00.