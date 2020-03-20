The Greenfield Lady Yellowjackets haven’t had to deal with much adversity on the road to an undefeated season this year. But for guard Chloe Moore-McNeil, the ups and downs of her high school basketball career shaped her into the person she is today.
Moore-McNeil was two wins away from winning her second Tennessee State Championship before the state tournament was suspended last week.
“I think the toughest part is it being my senior season, you know, working hard for this since day one, and coming to realize 34-0, you might not come home with a gold ball or a ring your senior season,” Moore-McNeil said.
Moore-McNeil has experienced first hand just how unpredictable life can be. Three months after winning a state championship her sophomore year, Moore-McNeil lost her mother on her 16th birthday.
But it was through that tragedy that she saw her team rally together when she needed it most.
“You know, after losing my mom, having my teammates come and throw me a surprise party, that was definitely something that kind of hit my heart and I realized I have great teammates on and off the court,” Moore-McNeil said.
That support from her Greenfield teammates helped Moore-McNeil achieve two prolific seasons with the Lady Yellowjackets.
She averaged over 20 points per game this year to earn Tennessee Miss Basketball for the second-straight season.
“Our kids look for her and look to get her the ball, and know that things are going to evolve from that,” said Greenfield coach Willie Trevathan.
While Moore-McNeil’s basketball career certainly isn’t over, she’s thankful for the sense of community that high school basketball gave her.
“I will definitely miss most the practices and, you know, after the big wins, celebrating," Moore-McNeil said. "And the home crowd, you know, even at away games they bring a crowd, as well.“
Moore-McNeil is still undecided on her college basketball commitment, but she plans to major in nursing in the future.