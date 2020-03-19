PADUCAH, KY -- Jenny Chapman has been playing softball since she was four years old. It's life for the Paducah native and Louisiana Tech senior.
"I love being out on the field," Chapman said. "Whenever I see a player swing and miss its the best feeling for me."
But like so many seniors across the country, Chapman saw her career come to an abrupt end thanks to the cancellation of her teams season due the growing threat of the coronavirus.
"I got out of class and got an email saying the Conference-USA has suspended the season." she said. "I called my dad. I was upset saying what if I never get to pitch again."
In the week since then, Chapman has been adjusting to a new normal.
"We were supposed to be in Charlotte today getting ready to play this weekend," she said. "All of our classes have been online. I have been bored the last few days."
But that time has allowed her to reflect on an incredible career. A career that included a state championship at McCracken County and a conference championship with the Lady Techsters just last season.
"I am upset I didn't get my senior day, didn't get to finish the season," said Chapman. "But I am proud of my accomplishments of what I have made with my teammates."
There is however, a potential opportunity to return next season If approved by the NCAA. But for Chapman, she has already made her decision.
"I graduate in two months and I am ready to start the next chapter of my life," she said. "I'll come back home and run my families business. I am looking forward to that."
Chapman says that although she is leaving the game behind, it will never be to far away. She eventually wants to become a pitching instructor and help young girls begin their careers.