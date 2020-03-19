Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * THE ENTIRE QUAD STATE REGION OF SOUTHERN ILLINOIS, SOUTHWEST INDIANA, WESTERN KENTUCKY, AND SOUTHEAST MISSOURI. * THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING. * MULTIPLE ROUNDS OF HEAVY RAINFALL WILL FALL ON SATURATED OR NEARLY SATURATED GROUNDS. AND WITH CREEKS AND STREAMS ALREADY SWOLLEN, MUCH OF THIS RAINFALL WILL BECOME RUNOFF, CAUSING FLOODING ISSUES AND POSSIBLE FLASH FLOODING WHERE STORMS BRING THE HEAVIEST RAINS. * LOW LYING AREAS AND LOW WATER CROSSINGS WILL BE THE FIRST TO FLOOD WHEN IT RAINS. MULTIPLE ROUNDS OF RAINFALL, HEAVY AT TIMES, WILL LIKELY EXPAND THESE USUAL FLOOD PRONE AREAS, TO INCLUDE MORE EXPANSIVE, GENERAL ROAD FLOODING. CREEKS AND STREAMS ALREADY AT BANKFULL WILL FURTHER HEIGHTEN THE FLASH FLOODING HAZARD AS ADDITIONAL HEAVY RAINS OCCUR. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 59 UNTIL 4 AM CDT FRIDAY WHICH REPLACES A PORTION OF TORNADO WATCH 58. THE NEW WATCH IS VALID FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THE NEW WATCH INCLUDES 13 COUNTIES IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS ALEXANDER FRANKLIN GALLATIN HAMILTON HARDIN JOHNSON MASSAC POPE PULASKI SALINE UNION WHITE WILLIAMSON IN INDIANA THE NEW WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA POSEY IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA SPENCER VANDERBURGH WARRICK IN KENTUCKY THE NEW WATCH INCLUDES 22 COUNTIES IN WESTERN KENTUCKY BALLARD CALDWELL CALLOWAY CARLISLE CHRISTIAN CRITTENDEN DAVIESS FULTON GRAVES HENDERSON HICKMAN HOPKINS LIVINGSTON LYON MARSHALL MCCRACKEN MCLEAN MUHLENBERG TODD TRIGG UNION WEBSTER IN MISSOURI THE NEW WATCH INCLUDES 10 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI BOLLINGER BUTLER CAPE GIRARDEAU CARTER MISSISSIPPI NEW MADRID RIPLEY SCOTT STODDARD WAYNE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BARDWELL, BENTON, BLOOMFIELD, BOONVILLE, CADIZ, CAIRO, CALHOUN, CAPE GIRARDEAU, CARMI, CHARLESTON, CLINTON, DIXON, DONIPHAN, EDDYVILLE, ELIZABETHTOWN, ELKTON, EVANSVILLE, GOLCONDA, GREENVILLE, HARRISBURG, HENDERSON, HERRIN, HICKMAN, HOPKINSVILLE, JACKSON, JONESBORO, MADISONVILLE, MARBLE HILL, MARION, MAYFIELD, MCLEANSBORO, METROPOLIS, MORGANFIELD, MOUND CITY, MURRAY, NEW MADRID, OWENSBORO, PADUCAH, PIEDMONT, POPLAR BLUFF, POSEYVILLE, PRINCETON, ROCKPORT, SHAWNEETOWN, SIKESTON, SMITHLAND, VAN BUREN, VIENNA, WEST FRANKFORT, AND WICKLIFFE.