With the TSSAA’s recent announcement to keep the girls’ basketball state tournament suspended, it’s becoming more and more likely Tennessee high school seniors have played their final games. For Martin Westview senior Alexis Callins, she’s choosing to look on the bright side of things.
“We were really sad at first, but then I was kind of like I need to look at it in a different perspective and hope that we can get it rescheduled," Callins said.
If Callins has played her last game with the Lady Chargers, she’ll be leaving an impressive legacy behind.
Four trips to the Tennessee State tournament, three trips to the Final Four, and 125 wins make up Callins’ resume. But Callins said it’s the little moments that stand out most during her time with the Lady Chargers.
“Mainly the stuff that I remember is like practices and stuff," Callins said. "You remember the big games and everything, but you remember the little moments and stuff the most.”
Fortunately for Callins, her basketball career won’t end in high school. Callins will be playing at the University of North Alabama in the fall, but as she turns the page from her time at Westview, she’ll always remember the seniors that made her career memorable.
“We’ve kind of grown up since we were little bitty toddlers, just always playing basketball or whatever. We’ve been through everything together, so they mean a lot to me.”
TSSAA officials have said they could potentially revisit the potential of hosting the state tournament at a later date, but for now the tournament remains suspended.