PADUCAH, KY -- For four years, Jackson Sivills has called the basketball court at McCracken County home.
"I always wanted to have big things in store for me," Sivills said. "I have to credit that to my brother and the rest of my family, my dad and obviously my coaches as well."
Sivills scored 1,998 points, was a part of 114 wins, and helped lead the Mustangs to two Region 1 titles. That's something he says means more to him than any point scored.
"Winning the regional championship this past year, my senior year," said Sivills. "That was big beating Marshall three times. Obviously going to Rupp Arena my sophomore year, that was amazing as well."
Of course, he would have loved to play at Rupp Arena one more time, but that is something he says he can live with.
"My last game, if it was my last game, it was finishing on top of a mountain," he said. "I feel like that was great. It has been a great four years, and I couldn't ask for anything more."